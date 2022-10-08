AJ Hinch explains decision to shake up Detroit Tigers coaching staff

2022 did not go as planned for manager AJ Hinch and the Detroit Tigers.

In fact, things went so poorly for the Tigers that Owner Chris Ilitch made the decision to move on from General Manager and President of Baseball Operations Al Avila while the season was still going on.

Since then, the Tigers hired Scott Harris as their new President of Baseball Operations, and Harris made it pretty clear that he would be reviewing everything.

What did AJ Hinch say about coaching changes?

But Harris is not the only person who will be reviewing everything as AJ Hinch is also taking a look at his coaching staff.

On Friday, Hinch announced that he was moving on from hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and reassigning assistant hitting coach Mike Hessman back into the Tigers‘ player-development department.

Hinch made it clear that these moves were not meant to place blame and that everyone is responsible for what happened in 2022.

“It’s important to know the season wasn’t these coaches’ fault,” said manager AJ Hinch, who conducted his season-ending press conference Friday morning. “We are all responsible. We are all a part of this. Sometimes it is philosophical, sometimes changing voices is important in sports and sometimes it’s time to mix up the message for the players. Via Chris McCosky – Detroit News

AJ Hinch’s goal is to enhance the Tigers’ coaching staff

AJ Hinch said that his goal is to enhance the Tigers coaching staff as they head into the future.

“The goal is to enhance the coaching staff,” Hinch said. “Some of this is with different voices but also some of it is with different roles. We will look to build a hitting department, whatever that means exactly, and cover all disciplines. We have an opportunity to build something interesting and good for the players.” Via Chris McCosky – Detroit News

There is no question about it that the Tigers had to shake some things up, especially on the offensive side of things, as they tied the MLB record after they were shut out a whopping 22 times in 2022.

