AJ Hinch explains Detroit Tigers plan for Thursday

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will trot out Matthew Boyd to start off their three-game series at Comerica Park against the Seattle Mariners.

On Wednesday, it will be Casey Mize’s turn in the rotation and just moments ago, Tigers manager AJ Hinch told reporters that Thursday’s series finale will be a bullpen day and that he will use any relief pitchers who are still available.

