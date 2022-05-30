A.J. Hinch explains expectations for Detroit Tigers 2B Kody Clemens

There won’t be too much pressure coming from Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch after the team called up prospect Kody Clemens from the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens ahead of today’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

“We don’t need him to be superman,” Hinch explained prior to Monday’s game at Comerica Park against the Twins. “He’s not the answer to all of our problems, but this is an opportunity for him to elbow his way into the big leagues for the first time, and he’s earned that. He’s performed his way here.”

Clemens is currently ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect within the organization. So far with the Mud Hens in 2022, Clemens has hit .283 with nine doubles, six triples, eight home runs, 31 RBIs, 10 walks, and 52 strikeouts in 45 games played.

A.J. Hinch believes Clemens can boost the lineup

“If he can come up and do what he’s done in Triple-A, it’ll be a nice boost for us and a nice addition to the lineup,” Hinch said. “It’s going to create some crazy defensive alignments. Replacing Robbie, who’s all outfield, with an infielder is a challenge, but his bat is what got him here.”

“We’ve been very careful with when we’re going to call him up,” Hinch continued. “Putting him on the bench makes you feel better, but it might not make you any closer to winning. But his name has been tossed around a couple of different times. Now, we’re going to force him into the lineup.”

The Tigers take on the Twins today starting at 1:10 PM EST.

