AJ Hinch explains how Rangers took advantage of Tigers non-plays

It was a former member of the Detroit Tigers who burned his old squad deep in the heart of Texas.

John Hicks, who played with Detroit from 2016 through 2019, became the 1st player in Texas Rangers team history to homer in his first four games with the franchise en route to a 10-5 victory over Detroit Tuesday night.

“There were a couple non-plays today that we didn’t make, and they took advantage,” Hinch explained. “We made a few mistakes on the mound. We make a few mistakes that they hadn’t scored errors that they probably should have.”

“They just capitalized on virtually everything and swung the bat a lot better at the end. We didn’t play well enough to win, and they took advantage of it. Credit to them.”

Rangers rookie pitcher Dane Dunning surrendered just a single hit through the first five innings of play, which was a solo home run from Robbie Grossman.

“The guys were coming back to the dugout having a hard time picking up his pitches,” Hinch said of Dunning. “Our swings kind of showed it.”

“We should have done a better job pitching in today,” catcher Jake Rogers said. “We didn’t pitch (inside) well enough. The first three, he was pretty locked in. The fourth, they got a little lucky and got some timely hits. You got to tip your cap sometimes, but I think we could have pitched in a little better.”

The Tigers and Rangers will once again battle this afternoon starting at 2:05 PM EST.

