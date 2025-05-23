A.J. Hinch Mistake in Tigers Loss Detroit Tigers pitching chaos strategy A.J. Hinch Riley Greene lineup

A.J. Hinch Gives Candid Reason for Why Riley Greene Is Not In Tigers’ Lineup

Could this be why the Detroit Tigers have not locked Riley Greene up with a new contract?

When the Detroit Tigers’ lineup card dropped without Riley Greene or Zach McKinstry, fans hit panic mode. Beat writer Evan Petzold asked manager A.J. Hinch the obvious question: Why are two everyday guys riding the bench?

Hinch’s candid reply:

“Physically, we’re not in a great place — just being candid. … Riley always feels like he’s right on that edge of dealing with something. We’re trying to be smart with what we’re doing.”

Translation: it’s a maintenance day, not a disaster.

Greene’s 2025 at a glance

StatNumber
AVG / OBP / SLG.281 / .337 / .521
HR / RBI / R12 / 34 / 30
OPS / OPS+.857 / 141
WAR1.1 (FanGraphs)

Those numbers scream All-Star consideration, so the Tigers are understandably protective of their 24-year-old cornerstone—especially given his past foot and elbow injuries.

Why a day off makes sense

  1. History lesson: Greene’s rookie and sophomore seasons were both interrupted by injuries. A cautious approach now could save weeks on the IL later.
  2. Long view: Detroit is hovering in the AL Central race; they need Greene healthy for the dog days, not just Friday night.
  3. Roster depth: With Matt Vierling recently activated, Hinch can afford to shuffle the deck for 24 hours.

McKinstry’s situation is similar: a nagging leg issue and a mini-slump combined to earn him a breather.

Riley Greene Riley Greene two ninth-inning home runs

Bottom Line

No, Riley Greene isn’t secretly heading back to the injured list. A.J. Hinch is simply playing the long game, choosing to rest his star outfielder (and super-utility man McKinstry) before small aches turn into big setbacks. Expect both back in the lineup as soon as the training staff gives the green light—because Detroit’s playoff hopes still ride on Greene’s bat.

