AJ Hinch explains that Akil Baddoo is ‘developing nicely’

Sharing is caring!

The Pittsburgh Pirates once again got the bounces against the Detroit Tigers, and they’re leaving the Motor City with a 2-1 series victory after their 4-2 triumph this afternoon.

Reliever Gregory Soto allowed a pair of singles in the 8th inning that ultimately proved to be the path to victory for the Pirates, who took two of three from Detroit.

However, one bit of silver lining was rookie Akil Baddoo breaking out of a slump during the series. He broke an 0-15 skid yesterday, and followed it up today with a near inside-the-park home, though he settled for the eventual triple.

Afterwards, manager A.J. Hinch explained that Baddoo is making strides in his young MLB career and that he’s handling the responsibilities that come along with the job.

“We have to let Akil have these one step forward, mini-step backwards moments,” Hinch said. “He’s developing nicely. He’s handling moments pretty well and I think he’s learning a lot.”

“He’s going to take a step forward and keep his discipline.”

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –