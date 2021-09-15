AJ Hinch explains that Miguel Cabrera ‘puts his money where his mouth is’

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is Detroit’s nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Manager AJ Hinch is only in his inaugural season as Tigers skipper, but he knows full well of the long list of accomplishments that Cabrera has not only on the field, but what a big part of the metro-Detroit community that he’s become.

“It’s a great award, and I’m proud of MLB for making this a special award and making it a special recognition of Roberto Clemente, and all he meant to the game,” Hinch said prior to today’s game against the Brewers. “Miggy demonstrates so much leadership to be able to impact the community off the field.”

“He puts his money where his mouth is.”

Slugger @MiguelCabrera is a special player, and he's been nominated for the award that bears the name of another special player in the legendary Roberto Clemente – let's hear skipper AJ Hinch's thoughts. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/9SOqfpKeZI — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) September 15, 2021