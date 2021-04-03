AJ Hinch explains why he nearly used pinch-hitter for Miguel Cabrera

by

Well, we certainly don’t want to cause any alarm amongst Tigers fans who are pleased with their team’s 2-0 start, but team skipper A.J. Hinch offered an explanation as to why slugger Miguel Cabrera wasn’t going to be hitting late in today’s game.

According to Hinch, Cabrera’s “whole body” was suffering from cramps, which is why Akil Baddoo was set to pinch-hit for him.

In three at-bats this afternoon, Cabrera recorded a hit, a strikeout and one walk. Detroit defeated the Indians by a 5-2 final, moving to 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2016.

