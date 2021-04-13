AJ Hinch explains why he still calls Houston ‘home’ after Tigers 6-2 win over Astros

Monday night was one of the most emotional nights AJ Hinch has had in Major League Baseball as he returned to Houston as a manager for the first time since being fired for his involvement in the infamous sign-stealing scandal.
Prior to the game, a group of fans held up a Welcome Home sign for the Detroit Tigers manager, and then, prior to the game starting, Astros’ fans gave Hinch a standing ovation and the team played a tribute video on the scoreboard.
The Tigers went on to beat the Astros 6-2 and following the game, Hinch spoke to the media about what it meant for him to return to a place that he still calls, “home.”
“A big thanks to the Astros and certainly the fans,” Hinch said after the Tigers’ 6-2 win over the Astros. “I mean, this place is very special to me. It’s the only time I’ve ever been uncomfortable in this setting, in this building. I really do appreciate it. It touched me. I wanted to get out, tip my cap and let everybody know I appreciated it and get inside before I showed too much emotion. But it meant a lot to me.”