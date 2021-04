Sharing is caring!

Tonight officially marks the return of former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch to Minute Maid Park, where he went Hinch was 481-329 over five seasons along with the 2017 World Series title.

The fans in attendance made their feelings known for Hinch prior to the game:

A nice tribute and loud ovation for A.J. Hinch pic.twitter.com/U7qNgngZHz — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) April 13, 2021

There’s still love for Hinch in Houston!