AJ Hinch give injury update on Detroit Tigers OF Daz Cameron

Just prior to Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers, the Detroit Tigers released an updated lineup that did not include OF Daz Cameron, who was previously scheduled to start.

Following the game, which the Tigers won, manager AJ Hinch gave an update on Cameron, saying he is day-to-day with a toe sprain. Hinch noted that Cameron may not start again this series since it is being played on turf.

A.J. Hinch said Daz Cameron is day-to-day after he was scratched from tonight's lineup with a toe sprain. He might not start again this series since it's on turf. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) July 6, 2021