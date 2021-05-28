AJ Hinch gives injury update on Detroit Tigers SP Jose Urena

by

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jose Urena was pulled from his last start with cramping in his wrist. Following the game, Urena told reporters that it was something that has happened to him before when he throws a lot of curveballs.

Prior to Friday’s game vs. the New York Yankees, Tigers manager AJ Hinch spoke to reporters and he said that though Urena is lobbying to make his next start (against the Brewers), the team is leaning towards skipping him as a precaution, though a final decision has not yet been made.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.