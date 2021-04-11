AJ Hinch gives update on injury to Detroit Tigers 1B/DH Miguel Cabrera

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday morning, the Detroit Tigers announced they have placed 1B/DH Miguel Cabrera on the Injured List with a left biceps injury.

This news raised some concern as Miggy has had issues with his left biceps in the past, including missing a lot of the 2018 season when he ruptured it.

Prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Cleveland Indians, Tigers manager AJ Hinch spoke to the media about Cabrera and he said Miggy has been battling soreness in his biceps and he became concerned when altering the finish to his swing.

“He wasn’t in a tremendous amount of pain, but we have to find some answers as to why it was hindering his confidence and his comfort,” Hinch said on Sunday.

Hinch said Cabrera had been battling soreness in his biceps. Hinch was more concerned after noticing Cabrera altering the finish to his swing. "He wasn’t in a tremendous amount of pain, but we have to find some answers as to why it was hindering his confidence and his comfort." — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) April 11, 2021