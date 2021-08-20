AJ Hinch gives update on Miguel Cabrera as he continues to chase 500th home run

The hope was that Miguel Cabrera would hit career home run No. 500 in from of the home crowd at Comerica Park but it was not meant to be and the Detroit Tigers now hit the road for a 3-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, followed by a trip to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals.

Prior to Friday’s game against the Blue Jays, Tigers manager AJ Hinch spoke to reporters and he said that Cabrera will play all three games in Toronto this weekend, regardless of if he hits his 500th home run. Hinch also said the plan is to start Miggy at 1B on Tuesday against the Cardinals and then have him pinch-hit on Wednesday.

Nation, are you still hoping Miggy hits No. 50o at Comerica Park, or are you just excited to see him get it over with?

