AJ Hinch gives update on Miguel Cabrera’s availability

As Miguel Cabrera marched towards his 500 home run milestone, many are wondering when exactly he was going to be playing.

Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox, Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch spoke to the media and he revealed when Miggy will be playing over the next handful of days days.

Miguel Cabrera is in tonight's lineup. He'll play Thursday afternoon vs. Red Sox at Comerica Park, then likely Friday and Saturday in Cleveland. Tentative plan is for day off in Cleveland on Sunday, manager A.J. Hinch said. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 4, 2021