AJ Hinch has clear message for teams targeting his players

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are playing very well as of late but chances are that they will not be competing for a playoff spot in 2021.

So the question is, will the Tigers be sellers as the MLB trade deadline approaches?

Well, according to Tigers manager AJ Hinch, if a contender is eyeing one or more of his players, they had better be willing to pay up.

“We are wanting to improve our product at the Major League level and we’re doing that either through our system or a little bit of a culture change and the players stepping up and playing well. When you get to this point and you’re under .500, everybody thinks they can just come and pick your players that are (pending) free agents or they can come get a bullpen arm or what are deemed to be cheap additions for other teams. Where we’re sitting is, ‘You have to come pay for our guys if you’re going to come get our guys.’ We are trying to develop winners here. We’re trying to maintain a high standard,” Hinch said on MLB Network Radio.

This comment from Hinch has to make Tigers fans very happy.