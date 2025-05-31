A.J. Hinch Weighs in on Jackson Jobe Injury for First Time

The Detroit Tigers’ worst-case scenario became reality this week when rookie right-hander Jackson Jobe landed on the 15-day IL (retroactive to May 29) with a Grade 1 flexor strain in his pitching elbow. Manager A.J. Hinch addressed the setback publicly for the first time Friday, preaching patience while the organization maps out a rehab plan.

Tigers place Jobe on the IL with a mild flexor strain; the team will not rush a return.

rush a return. A similar injury sidelined Seattle’s Logan Gilbert for seven weeks earlier this season.

Hinch says losing Jobe hurts the rotation but stresses “no rushing to judgment.”

Hinch’s First Thoughts on the Jackson Jobe Injury

“I try not to rush to any judgment until we see how his rest goes and see how his rehab goes. … Obviously, it’s tough to lose a guy out of the rotation.” — A.J. Hinch via Evan Petzold

Hinch’s measured tone echoes Detroit’s recent track record of cautious, data-driven pitching rehab. The skipper made clear that short-term pain is worth it if it prevents long-term damage to the 22-year-old’s prized arm.

Timeline Talk — What a Grade 1 Flexor Strain Means

According to beat writer Evan Petzold and the Free Press, team trainers are optimistic but realistic:

“The latest injury is a Grade 1 flexor strain in his right elbow — the same injury that Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert sustained in late April. One month later, Gilbert threw 45 pitches in his first rehab start in late May. He could return to the Mariners in two weeks, possibly in mid-June. That would be a total absence of seven weeks. If Jobe follows Gilbert’s timeline, he projects to return to the Tigers in mid-July, possibly coming out of the All-Star break.”

The Tigers will re-evaluate Jobe after a two-week shutdown and begin a progressive throwing program if all goes well.

Bottom Line

The Jackson Jobe injury arrives at a brutal time for a rotation already juggling workload limits, but Hinch’s calm approach suggests Detroit will take the long view. If the rehab mirrors Logan Gilbert’s seven-week timeline, Jobe could be fresh and firing as the pennant push heats up in mid-July.