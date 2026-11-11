Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch sat down on FOX 2 Detroit’s Sports Office and walked through the one at-bat that told him Kevin McGonigle was “different.” By Hinch’s own count it came inside the Tigers’ first dozen games, months before McGonigle won the American League Rookie of the Year award.

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A.J. Hinch Replays the At-Bat Where Kevin McGonigle Was Different

Hinch said the story starts on an early-season trip to Minnesota, and with an out McGonigle hated.

Hinch said, “This is a pretty interesting story. Early in the year, we went to Minnesota. It was maybe either game seven, eight, nine, 10, 11 or 12. Whatever it was the first 12-15 games. We went to the Twins. One night, Kevin got out on a split finger. He grounded out to first, he came back he was super upset with himself …”

The next night, McGonigle answered it without being told to.

“Fast forward 24 hours later and he moves up in the box on his own. He hunts that split and smokes it down the right field line for a double,” Hinch said. “I’ve been in this league a really long time and to see a player make that adjustment is always cool. He did it in the first week of his major league career … That, to me, was an eye opener.”

Great stuff: A.J. Hinch details the AB where he knew Kevin McGonigle was "different."



"I’ve been in this league a really long time and to see a player make that adjustment is always cool. He did it in the first week of his major league career … That, to me, was an eye opener.” https://t.co/qar5DmsGbd pic.twitter.com/fqtLlLfzn4 — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) November 11, 2026

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7) bats against Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What McGonigle Changed in the Box

MLB.com documented the sequence at the time. In the series opener against Twins reliever Eric Orze, McGonigle took a first-pitch strike and then chased a splitter that dove out of the zone, grounding out to first base.

He normally stands with his back foot on the back edge of the box. Facing Orze again the next night in the ninth inning, he moved up in the box on his own to get his bat to the splitter before it could fully break. The pitch was six inches off the ground when he hit it, and he sent a line drive down the right-field line for an RBI double at 100 mph off the bat.

Kevin McGonigle Never Needed a Triple-A Stop

What makes that adjustment more impressive is where he was standing a month earlier. McGonigle never played a game in Triple-A with the Toledo Mud Hens. Detroit announced on March 24 that the consensus No. 2 prospect in baseball would open the season on the major league roster, straight out of Double-A.

The Rookie of the Year Vote Was Not Close

That kind of in-season adjusting is what the ballots ended up rewarding. On Monday night the Baseball Writers’ Association of America gave McGonigle the award with 28 of 30 first-place votes and 204 points, well clear of Cleveland’s Parker Messick (122) and Boston’s Payton Tolle (54). He is the sixth Tigers player to win it.

From the first day, McGonigle proved that he belongs at the MLB level and could very well be a superstar for the Tigers for a long time. In 605 at-bats, he only struck out 100 times. He also drew 95 walks. Overall in 156 games, McGonigle had a .278 batting average with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs, along with 12 stolen bases on 16 attempts, per ESPN.

His on-base percentage was .376, his slugging percentage was .430, and his OPS was .806. His 7.1 Baseball Reference WAR was the highest of any player in the American League, according to MLB.com, and he was an All-Star in his first summer. He turned 22 in August. If McGonigle continues to adjust and learn throughout his MLB career, he should be a star for the Tigers organization.