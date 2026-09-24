A.J. Hinch Plants His Flag for Kevin McGonigle in Rookie of the Year Race

A.J. Hinch is not pretending to be an impartial observer in the American League Rookie of the Year race.

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The Detroit Tigers manager delivered a direct endorsement of Kevin McGonigle during an appearance Wednesday on MLB Network Radio. There was no diplomatic acknowledgment of the other candidates and no attempt to disguise his preference.

“Kevin McGonigle is the Rookie of the Year. I’m planting my flag,” Hinch said.

Hinch’s argument is supported by much more than loyalty to his own player.

Through 153 games, McGonigle is batting .278 with a .378 on-base percentage and an .806 OPS. He has collected 165 hits, 17 home runs, 70 RBIs, 95 runs, 28 doubles and 12 stolen bases. His combination of offensive production, plate discipline, defense and availability has made him Detroit’s most valuable player during a disappointing season.

McGonigle Has Built the Most Complete Case

McGonigle’s Rookie of the Year argument is not based on dominating one statistical category. It is based on doing almost everything well.

The 22-year-old has produced a 130 OPS+, meaning his offensive production has been approximately 30 percent better than the league average after adjusting for ballpark and league environments. He has also walked 94 times while striking out only 96 times, an exceptional display of plate discipline for a first-year player.

Earlier in September, McGonigle joined Ted Williams in rare rookie territory because of his ability to hit, reach base and control the strike zone at such a young age.

His value extends beyond the batter’s box. McGonigle has handled multiple infield positions while remaining in the lineup nearly every day. That all-around production helped him lead every MLB rookie with 6.1 Baseball-Reference WAR when MLB.com released its September award poll.

That is the foundation beneath Hinch’s planted flag.

Parker Messick and Munetaka Murakami Remain Serious Threats

McGonigle may be the favorite, but the voting should not be treated as a formality.

Cleveland Guardians left-hander Parker Messick has constructed the strongest pitching case. Messick ranked second in MLB.com’s September Rookie of the Year poll, receiving three first-place votes. His run prevention and strikeout production have helped Cleveland remain in the AL Central race.

Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami presents a completely different challenge. Murakami’s batting average and strikeout totals do not compare favorably with McGonigle’s, but his power is difficult to ignore. He entered the final portion of September with 32 home runs, giving voters an obvious headline statistic.

The field is similar to what Detroit faced earlier in the season when McGonigle’s Rookie of the Year competition began taking shape. Messick offers elite pitching. Murakami offers game-changing power. McGonigle counters with the most balanced résumé.

Hinch’s Argument Goes Beyond Rookie Records

McGonigle’s latest franchise accomplishments deserve attention, but Hinch’s endorsement is about his entire season.

A rookie record can create a memorable headline without settling an award race. Rookie of the Year voters will compare McGonigle’s total value against Messick’s pitching dominance and Murakami’s power, not simply count how many Tigers records he broke.

McGonigle’s best argument is that he has provided high-level production for an entire season while playing a premium defensive position. He reaches base, controls the strike zone, contributes on the bases and has accumulated more overall value than his rookie competition.

That does not make the result automatic. Awards are decided by Baseball Writers’ Association of America voters, and pitchers are difficult to compare directly with everyday players. Murakami’s home-run total could also attract voters who prioritize power production.

Hinch is not waiting for the ballots.

He has chosen his candidate, delivered his argument and planted his flag directly in the middle of the race.