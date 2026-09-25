A.J. Hinch Predicts Historic Finish for Kevin McGonigle

A.J. Hinch is finished making a case for Kevin McGonigle.

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The Detroit Tigers manager is now predicting the outcome.

“He’s going to win Rookie of the Year, in my opinion,” Hinch said Friday, according to Brad Galli. “He’s going to have one of the best rookie years on modern record.”

Hinch had already publicly supported McGonigle earlier in the week, declaring, “I’m planting my flag,” when asked about the American League Rookie of the Year race.

His latest comments were even stronger.

McGonigle entered Detroit’s final series batting .278 with a .378 on-base percentage and an .806 OPS. The 22-year-old had collected 17 home runs, 70 RBIs, 95 runs, 28 doubles and 12 stolen bases while accumulating 6.9 WAR.

That WAR total ranks fifth among every Major League player, not merely rookies, and gives McGonigle the clearest argument for the award.

Hinch Loves McGonigle’s Hatred for Losing

The production explains why McGonigle is favored to win the award.

His personality explains why Hinch believes the rookie’s first season is only the beginning.

“I love how he’s grown in his hatred for losing,” Hinch said. “He lives and breathes winning. As the season’s gone on, he’s never been in a playoff race, trade deadline, peaks and valleys of the season.”

Hinch said McGonigle reached the majors with “that kind of stomach,” allowing him to handle the pressures and frustrations of a full Major League season.

That mentality became especially important as Detroit’s season unraveled.

McGonigle made the Opening Day roster with no previous experience above Double-A. He then became an All-Star, emerged as Detroit’s most valuable player and maintained his production while the Tigers fell out of postseason contention.

The rookie could have faded as the games lost their meaning. Instead, he continued building what Hinch believes belongs among the best rookie seasons of the modern era.

McGonigle’s Case Extends Beyond Traditional Statistics

Hinch’s confidence is supported by McGonigle’s all-around value.

McGonigle entered the final weekend with a 130 OPS+, indicating that his offensive production was approximately 30% better than league average after accounting for the scoring environment and ballpark factors.

His plate discipline has been particularly impressive. McGonigle recorded 94 walks against 96 strikeouts while reaching base consistently throughout the season.

That ability recently helped him break Harvey Kuenn’s 73-year-old Tigers rookie record for times reaching base in a season.

McGonigle’s value also extends to the field. He has handled shortstop and third base while remaining in Detroit’s lineup almost every day.

The latest MLB rookie rankings had McGonigle leading the American League race after receiving 20 first-place votes, although Cleveland pitcher Parker Messick and Chicago slugger Munetaka Murakami have built legitimate cases of their own.

Hinch, naturally, sees no reason to hedge.

McGonigle Is Already Planning Offseason Adjustments

McGonigle’s rookie season is not quite finished, but he has already started thinking about how to improve.

According to Hinch, McGonigle wants to make adjustments to his swing during the offseason.

“His DNA is exactly what you want in a young player who’s never satisfied,” Hinch said.

Attempting to adjust an approach that has already produced an All-Star selection, nearly seven WAR and the inside track for Rookie of the Year may sound unnecessary.

For McGonigle, satisfaction would be the greater concern.

Detroit has spent September providing opportunities to young players who could shape its future. McGonigle is no longer merely part of that young group. His historic production has established him as the player around whom the next version of the Tigers must be constructed.

Hinch planted his flag for McGonigle earlier this week.

Now he is ready to call the race.

The votes have not been counted, but Hinch’s prediction could not be much clearer: Kevin McGonigle is going to be the American League Rookie of the Year.