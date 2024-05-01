fb
Search

Latest News:

Detroit Tigers Top Pitching Prospect Jackson Jobe Suffers Injury

0
Jackson Jobe Suffers Injury During Today's Game.

Former Detroit Lions CB Will Harris Finds New Home

0
Will Harris Finds New Home

Cardinals vs Tigers Showdown, May 1, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Game Predictions

0
Watch the Detroit Tigers vs Cardinals face-off at Comerica Park on May 1st, 2024. A close contest with potential for momentum shifts.
W.G. Brady

A.J. Hinch makes decision on Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson

Tigers News Reports

A.J. Hinch has moved Spencer Torkelson down in the lineup

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has decided to move first baseman Spencer Torkelson down to the No. 6 spot in the batting order for Wednesday’s game, marking the lowest he has been placed since early last season. This adjustment comes as Torkelson struggles to find his rhythm at the plate.

A.J. Hinch Frustrated A.J. Hinch weighs in Colt Keith

Struggles at the Plate

Torkelson’s performance this season has been underwhelming, as evidenced by his lack of home runs in 125 plate appearances and a slugging percentage just shy of .300 (.297). His on-base plus slugging (OPS) is also less than stellar at .588. Hinch noted that Torkelson is working on his timing issues, as he’s been late on fastballs and early on off-speed pitches, a challenging situation for any hitter.

Hinch’s Confidence in Torkelson

Despite the current difficulties, Hinch remains optimistic about Torkelson’s ability to improve and eventually lead the team.

“He’s trying to work on timing and being more consistent,” Hinch said. “Recency bias will be that he’s fouling off a lot of pitches and he’s popping pitches up, which means he’s a little bit late. Late load, late foot, late decision, whatever. And then you get caught in between.

“Most hitters, not just Tork, will end up being late on fastballs and early on offspeed and that’s a really difficult spot to be in and produce.”

“For him, just being a threat and selling out to whatever approach he has that day will benefit him,” Hinch said. “And I think he’s going to do it. He didn’t just stumble into solid performance last year. He worked to get that timing and when that timing clicks, he can carry you for a really long time.

“We’ve been patient, but we obviously need him to be a better offensive player.”

Spencer Torkelson deserves apology A.J. Hinch

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Lineup Change: Manager A.J. Hinch moves Spencer Torkelson down to the No. 6 spot to help him work on timing issues.
  2. Struggle for Consistency: Torkelson is without a home run in 125 plate appearances, battling timing problems that affect his ability to hit effectively.
  3. Managerial Support: Despite his struggles, Hinch is confident in Torkelson’s ability to overcome these challenges and contribute significantly to the Tigers’ success.

The Bottom Line

The decision by A.J. Hinch to adjust Spencer Torkelson’s position in the lineup is a strategic move aimed at helping the young first baseman regain his confidence and timing at the plate. While Torkelson’s current performance is concerning, his proven track record and the ongoing support from his manager suggest potential for a turnaround. As the season progresses, the Tigers hope that Torkelson can recapture the form that made him a key player in their lineup.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions News Reports

Brad Holmes Says Terrion Arnold ‘Fits Us Like a Glove’

0
Brad Holmes did not think Terrion Arnold would be available.
Lions News Reports

Dan Campbell raves about Terrion Arnold: ‘He’s gonna help us’

0
Dan Campbell raves about Terrion Arnold, who they selected at No. 24.
Lions Notes

Tyreek Hill Reacts To Amon-Ra St. Brown’s MONSTER Contract Extension

0
Tyreek Hill Reacts To Amon-Ra St. Brown Landing A Massive Deal With Detroit Lions.
Red Wings Notes

Detroit Red Wings release video to thank fans for 2023-24 season

0
Detroit Red Wings release video to thank fans for 2023-24 season.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions 3 Biggest Needs Following 2024 NFL Draft

0
Here are the Detroit Lions 3 Biggest Needs following the 2024 NFL Draft. Is No. 3 on this list REALLY a need?
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Detroit Tigers Top Pitching Prospect Jackson Jobe Suffers Injury

W.G. Brady -
Jackson Jobe Suffers Injury During Today's Game.
Read more

Former Detroit Lions CB Will Harris Finds New Home

W.G. Brady -
Will Harris Finds New Home
Read more

Cardinals vs Tigers Showdown, May 1, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Game Predictions

Jeff Bilbrey -
Watch the Detroit Tigers vs Cardinals face-off at Comerica Park on May 1st, 2024. A close contest with potential for momentum shifts.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.