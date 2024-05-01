A.J. Hinch makes decision on Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson

A.J. Hinch has moved Spencer Torkelson down in the lineup

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has decided to move first baseman Spencer Torkelson down to the No. 6 spot in the batting order for Wednesday’s game, marking the lowest he has been placed since early last season. This adjustment comes as Torkelson struggles to find his rhythm at the plate.

Struggles at the Plate

Torkelson’s performance this season has been underwhelming, as evidenced by his lack of home runs in 125 plate appearances and a slugging percentage just shy of .300 (.297). His on-base plus slugging (OPS) is also less than stellar at .588. Hinch noted that Torkelson is working on his timing issues, as he’s been late on fastballs and early on off-speed pitches, a challenging situation for any hitter.

Hinch’s Confidence in Torkelson

Despite the current difficulties, Hinch remains optimistic about Torkelson’s ability to improve and eventually lead the team.

“He’s trying to work on timing and being more consistent,” Hinch said. “Recency bias will be that he’s fouling off a lot of pitches and he’s popping pitches up, which means he’s a little bit late. Late load, late foot, late decision, whatever. And then you get caught in between.

“Most hitters, not just Tork, will end up being late on fastballs and early on offspeed and that’s a really difficult spot to be in and produce.”

“For him, just being a threat and selling out to whatever approach he has that day will benefit him,” Hinch said. “And I think he’s going to do it. He didn’t just stumble into solid performance last year. He worked to get that timing and when that timing clicks, he can carry you for a really long time.

“We’ve been patient, but we obviously need him to be a better offensive player.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Lineup Change: Manager A.J. Hinch moves Spencer Torkelson down to the No. 6 spot to help him work on timing issues. Struggle for Consistency: Torkelson is without a home run in 125 plate appearances, battling timing problems that affect his ability to hit effectively. Managerial Support: Despite his struggles, Hinch is confident in Torkelson’s ability to overcome these challenges and contribute significantly to the Tigers’ success.

The Bottom Line

The decision by A.J. Hinch to adjust Spencer Torkelson’s position in the lineup is a strategic move aimed at helping the young first baseman regain his confidence and timing at the plate. While Torkelson’s current performance is concerning, his proven track record and the ongoing support from his manager suggest potential for a turnaround. As the season progresses, the Tigers hope that Torkelson can recapture the form that made him a key player in their lineup.