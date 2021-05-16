AJ Hinch meets with media, gives injury update for two key players

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers managed to pull out a victory on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs but they did have a couple of losses along the way as SP Jose Urena (ankle) and Jeimer Candelario (knee) were both injured.

On Sunday, Tigers manager AJ Hinch met with the media and he said that neither Urena nor Candelario are expected to miss time.

The Tigers will host the Cubs on Sunday afternoon with a chance to take the series.

From AJ Hinch this morning: Jose Urena (ankle) isn’t expected to miss a start. Jeimer Candelario (knee) is available to come off the bench. #Tigers https://t.co/eKFrf7JKsP — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 16, 2021