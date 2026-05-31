A.J. Hinch Sends Message to Detroit Tigers Following Latest Loss

The Detroit Tigers continue to search for answers.

Saturday’s 7-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox marked Detroit’s 20th defeat in its last 24 games, dropping the club to 22-37 and leaving it with the worst record in the American League. What once looked like a promising season has quickly turned into one of baseball’s most disappointing stories.

Despite the mounting losses, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch is refusing to let his team give in.

A.J. Hinch Calls for Toughness

Following Saturday’s loss, Hinch acknowledged the difficult position the Tigers have put themselves in while delivering a message centered on perseverance and resilience.

“We’re going to keep playing,” Hinch said via the Detroit Free Press. “We have dug this hole deeper every day. We prepare. We’re disappointed. We’re frustrated. Nothing matters now except for the next day’s game, which I’ve been saying. It’s hard to process the depth of the hole that we’re in, and we continue to dig it deeper. We’ve got to do some things better. We’ve got to have a ton of toughness. We’re going to have to block out a lot of noise because I know this season has made a lot of people frustrated, including every single person that wears this uniform.”

The frustration is understandable.

The Tigers entered the 2026 season with expectations of competing for an American League Central title and potentially making a deep postseason run. Instead, they now find themselves buried in the standings and facing increasing questions about the direction of the franchise.

Hinch Refuses to Give Up

As the losses continue to pile up, Hinch was asked if he feels like he’s running out of answers.

His response made it clear he is not ready to throw in the towel.

“I don’t ever want to concede and feel like we’re out of answers,” Hinch said. “I know some of these games are rinse and repeat, and it feels like it’s the same thing. These guys are battling. We’re going to stay together. The worst thing we can do is start pointing fingers and assessing blame. We’ve got to find solutions. Am I tired of talking about the same type of game? Of course, we all are very frustrated. But there’s no quit in me, there’s no quit in us, and tomorrow can be a better day.”

That message may be exactly what the Tigers clubhouse needs right now.

Season at a Crossroads

The reality is that Detroit’s margin for error has essentially disappeared.

Every loss pushes the Tigers further away from contention and closer to becoming sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline. Trade rumors involving stars such as Tarik Skubal are already beginning to surface as rival executives monitor Detroit’s situation.

Still, Hinch is focused on one thing.

Finding a way to stop the bleeding.

The Tigers have spent much of May digging themselves into a deeper hole. The challenge now is figuring out whether there is enough time left in the season to climb back out.

For Hinch, the message remains simple: keep fighting, stay together, and find a way to win tomorrow.