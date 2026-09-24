A.J. Hinch Is Shockingly Optimistic About the Tigers’ Future

The Detroit Tigers will not be participating in the MLB playoffs this season, and manager A.J. Hinch has already turned the page. Detroit takes a 74-85 record into the final three games of the 2026 season, and the Tigers sit in fourth place in the American League Central.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

Despite A.J. Hinch missing the postseason four times in six seasons with the ball club, he is looking forward to the 2027 MLB season. The Tigers have a young nucleus of players like shortstop Kevin McGonigle, outfielder Max Clark, and outfielder Riley Greene for the long haul. Detroit’s top prospect, outfielder Zyhir Hope, could also reach the big leagues next year as well.

A.J. Hinch Says the Players Are What Excite Him

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the Tigers manager called into “Costa & Jansen with Heather” on 97.1 The Ticket. Hinch was asked what excites him about the future of this organization. He said:

“The players. We have a ton of talent on this team and we have a lot to look forward to. I mean you know, yeah obviously, Kevin, you know, Max, we’ve given as many plate appearances to players under the age of 25 I think of anybody in baseball. So some of that comes with Kevin. Obviously he’s been here all year, but just getting the influx of young talent into the big leagues and getting their sorta acclimation and their transition sort of over with.”

McGonigle, Clark and River Ryan Headline the 2027 Core

It is not a secret McGonigle is going to be the star player on this Tigers team for a long time. Clark is also going to be another star player in this organization for the long haul as well. Right-hander River Ryan, who came to Detroit from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal trade and is now the Tigers’ top pitching prospect, is another player who could play a huge role for Detroit next season.

Zyhir Hope Will Also Be in the Mix

Another young talented player in the Tigers organization that will be in the mix in 2027 is outfielder Zyhir Hope, who arrived in that same Skubal deal and is now Detroit’s No. 1 prospect. He played the entire 2026 season at the Double-A level, first for the Tulsa Drillers in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and then for the Erie SeaWolves.

Hope played in 124 total games in the minor leagues this season. He had a .287 batting average with 29 home runs and 111 RBIs, along with 26 stolen bases on 32 attempts. His on-base percentage was .367, his slugging percentage was .513, and his OPS was .880. He was one of only three minor leaguers this season to post at least 25 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 100 RBIs. He is only 21 years old and has a lot of promise and potential.

A future Tigers outfield could very well be Hope, Clark, and Greene. Detroit could have one of the best outfields in MLB by the time the 2028 season arrives. This is why Hinch is excited about the Tigers’ future.