AJ Hinch praises Eric Haase after earning 1st Tigers Rookie of the Month award in 11 years

Detroit Tigers rookie and Westland native Eric Haase is having himself quite the rookie season, and it’s paying off not only for the team, but for him personally.

He was named the American League Rookie of the Month for July, the 1st Tigers player to earn such an honor since Brennan Boesch did so in May and June of 2010. With 18 home runs on the season, he’s already hit the 6th most bombs of a Tigers rookie in team history, and the most since Craig Monroe in 2003.

“It’s just fun to see him take advantage of an opportunity that three or four months ago he wasn’t sure was going to come,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. “He’s taking advantage of it. He’s one of the happiest guys in the clubhouse playing for the Tigers. And I don’t blame him.”

And it was a July to remember. He hit .265 with a .627 slugging percentage to go with 17 runs, 22 hits, three doubles, nine home runs and 29 RBIs. Not bad for a local kid who grew up watching the Tigers.

