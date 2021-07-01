AJ Hinch praises Miguel Cabrera after Tigers sweep double-header vs. Tribe

Sharing is caring!

Two games, two victories.

The Detroit Tigers broke out the (small) brooms against the division rival Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night, winning both games of their double-header.

“When he’s hitting, he’s in a good place,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “Happy Miggy is a good Miggy.”

Westland’s own Eric Haase, who was an original member of the Indians and homered in the second of the double-header, also had nothing but good things to say about Cabrera.

“Him going opposite field, especially in Cleveland, that’s vintage Miggy,” Haase said. “Growing up, he always crushed the Tribe here.

“Whatever it is about this park, he just sees the ball really well. He was an absolute hassle when I was playing with Cleveland. So to be hitting behind him and watching him do it live — he’s a couple homers away from 500 — we’re all just watching history being made.”

Detroit is now 36-45 at the halfway mark of the season, their best record since the 2018 campaign.

“The expectation for us to have winning months has to be the norm,” Hinch said. “We need that to be the goal. We need six good, winning months to make it to the playoffs. The mindset is good here. These guys care.

“We proved it in back-to-back months that we can be winners.”

– – Quotes via The Detroit News Link – –