AJ Hinch praises RHP Michael Fulmer after 2nd straight strong outing

Sharing is caring!

It was another strong start for Detroit Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer this afternoon against the Pittsburg Pirates.

He retired the first 15 batters he faced and would eventually finish with 40 strikes on 60 total pitches.

It’s the second positive showing he’s enjoyed since moving back to the starting rotation following three appearances out of the bullpen.

“His first time through the order, he was really efficient and electric,” manager A.J. Hinch explained after the game. “He was getting outs and looked dominant.”

However, a handful of allowed singles and a walk would open the door for the Pirates to take a 3-1 lead in the 4th.

Though Fulmer was only scheduled to pitch, as Hinch put it, “3 or 4 innings” due to his scheduled start on Sunday, his performance and efficiency allowed him to stay on the mound longer.

“They were able to piece together a couple of at-bats against him,” Hinch said. “It was the direct opposite of us.”

The Tigers and Pirates will play Game 2 of their double header later tonight starting at 6:40 PM.

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit – –