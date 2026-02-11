A.J. Hinch Makes Most Predictable Announcement of All-Time

There was never much suspense here.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch officially announced Wednesday morning that Tarik Skubal will be the Tigers’ Opening Day starter for the 2026 season, a decision that felt inevitable long before it became official.

Tarik Skubal is the 2026 Opening Day starter for the #Tigers, manager A.J. Hinch announces. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) February 11, 2026

Skubal has firmly established himself as the ace of Detroit’s rotation and the premier left-handed pitcher in all of baseball. After continuing his dominant rise over the past two seasons, handing him the ball on Opening Day was less of a debate and more of a formality.

Quite simply, Skubal gives the Tigers their best chance to start the season strong. His combination of elite velocity, command, and swing-and-miss stuff makes him the clear tone-setter for a team with postseason aspirations in 2026.

Hinch didn’t try to overthink it, and why would he? When you have a pitcher like Tarik Skubal, the choice makes itself.

Predictable? Absolutely.

Wrong? Not even a little.

The Tigers’ first game of the season will take place on March 26 at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.