fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

A.J. Hinch Makes Most Predictable Announcement of All-Time

A.J. Hinch Mistake in Tigers Loss Detroit Tigers pitching chaos strategy A.J. Hinch Riley Greene lineup Riley Greene benched A.J. Hinch pinch-hit Riley Greene A.J. Hinch flips Tigers rotation A.J. Hinch explains decision to pull Tarik Skubal Tarik Skubal Opening Day starter

There was never much suspense here.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch officially announced Wednesday morning that Tarik Skubal will be the Tigers’ Opening Day starter for the 2026 season, a decision that felt inevitable long before it became official.

Skubal has firmly established himself as the ace of Detroit’s rotation and the premier left-handed pitcher in all of baseball. After continuing his dominant rise over the past two seasons, handing him the ball on Opening Day was less of a debate and more of a formality.

Quite simply, Skubal gives the Tigers their best chance to start the season strong. His combination of elite velocity, command, and swing-and-miss stuff makes him the clear tone-setter for a team with postseason aspirations in 2026.

A.J. Hinch Mistake in Tigers Loss Detroit Tigers pitching chaos strategy A.J. Hinch Riley Greene lineup Riley Greene benched A.J. Hinch pinch-hit Riley Greene A.J. Hinch flips Tigers rotation A.J. Hinch explains decision to pull Tarik Skubal Tarik Skubal Opening Day starter

Hinch didn’t try to overthink it, and why would he? When you have a pitcher like Tarik Skubal, the choice makes itself.

Predictable? Absolutely.
Wrong? Not even a little.

The Tigers’ first game of the season will take place on March 26 at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

Picture of Jeff Bilbrey

Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments