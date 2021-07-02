AJ Hinch provides health update on Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the IL after he suffered a cervical spine strain.

He’s since traveled to Dallas, and will be seeing a familiar doctor. He’s meeting with Dr. Keith Meister, who happened to perform his Tommy John surgery.

According to manager A.J. Hinch, it’s about making players comfortable.

“I think it’s important for players to feel comfortable,” A.J. Hinch said. “We don’t feel like anything’s going to get revealed that we didn’t already know.”

The will take on the White Sox tonight starting at 7:10 PM EST.

– – Quotes via Jason Beck Link – –