AJ Hinch provides health updates on Miguel Cabrera, Nomar Mazara

The Detroit Tigers remain without two pieces of their team as they gear up for the series finale tonight against the Oakland Athletics, and will be looking to salvage what’s left of it after dropping the first two contests.

Both Miguel Cabrera and Nomar Mazara have been absent from the lineup after suffering injuries, and now we have a better idea for how long they’ll continue to be absent.

According to manager A.J. Hinch, Cabrera won’t be activated for their upcoming series against the Pittsburgh Pirates which begins Tuesday, but that he’s been taking ground balls during practice in Oakland.

“He’s doing well and he keeps asking for more and more,” Hinch said. “Anytime a player does that, it’s not just talk. It means he feels good physically.”

Meanwhile, Maraza was placed on the 10-Day IL with an abdominal strain, and according to Hinch, he’ll likely be out longer than that.

“Nomar is still with us and he’s going to travel home with us. He’s going to be more than 10 days, but not necessarily a long, extended period of time,” Hinch said. “We won’t really know until he ramps up activity….You walk that tightrope a little bit in that you don’t want to bring him back too early. We feel good with where he’s at, but it will be at least a couple of weeks.”

The Tigers and Athletics will get underway today in Oakland starting at 4:07 PM EST.