AJ Hinch provides latest health update on Daz Cameron

After missing Monday night’s game with a sprained toe, Detroit Tigers OF Daz Cameron is now expected to miss the next couple of games.

Prior to Tuesday night’s game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch said he is not ruling out a stint in the IL for Daz.

With the All-Star break coming, it would make sense for the Tigers to proceed with caution.

AJ Hinch said Daz Cameron is still pretty sore and not moving well (turf toe). He's not going to play tonight or tomorrow and could end up doing an IL stint leading into the All-Star break. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) July 6, 2021