AJ Hinch provides latest health update on Daz Cameron

by

After missing Monday night’s game with a sprained toe, Detroit Tigers OF Daz Cameron is now expected to miss the next couple of games.

Prior to Tuesday night’s game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch said he is not ruling out a stint in the IL for Daz.

With the All-Star break coming, it would make sense for the Tigers to proceed with caution.

