AJ Hinch provides update on Miguel Cabrera, who left game vs. Cardinals

Lost in the midst of the celebrations of metro-Detroit sports fans at the Detroit Pistons having received the No. 1 overall draft selection was an impressive performance from the Tigers on the baseball diamond at Comerica Park, handling the St. Louis Cardinals by an 8-2 final score.

However, Miguel Cabrera left the game in the 5th inning and didn’t return. After the victory, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Cabrera was day-to-day with a calf issue:

Miguel Cabrera left the game with right calf tightness, A.J. Hinch said. He's day-to-day. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 23, 2021