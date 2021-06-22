AJ Hinch provides update on RHP Spencer Turnbull

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers lost RHP Spencer Turnbull to an arm injury earlier this month during a game against the Chicago White Sox.

Prior to today’s matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals, manager A.J. Hinch provided an optimistic update regarding the team starter who tossed the 8th no-hitter in Tigers history last month.

Per Hinch, Turnbull will be starting a throwing program at Detroit’s alternate training site in Lakeland, FL:

Spencer Turnbull is expected to begin a throwing program this week in Lakeland, A.J. Hinch said. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 22, 2021

“It’s muscular in nature,” Hinch said of Turnbull’s injury earlier in the month. “He does have inflammation he’s got to deal with, but we were very happy with the initial diagnosis.”

We hope to see a healthy Turnbull back on the mound soon.

– – Quotes via CBS Link – –