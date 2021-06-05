AJ Hinch provides update on RHP Spencer Turnbull

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull only lasted four innings and 56 pitches last night against the Chicago White Sox before departing with forearm tightness.

After the game, a thrilling 9-8 in which the Tigers came up short, Hinch provided an update on Turnbull’s health.

“It’s muscular in nature so that’s a positive sign,” Hinch said. “He fought to stay in the game, but soreness in the forearm, anytime you hear that, it’s my job to protect the player from himself.

“We needed to get him out of the game and get him evaluated.”

Things didn’t improve for the Tigers after Turnbull’s departure, committing three errors in the 5th inning as the White Sox jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead.

However, Detroit wouldn’t go away quietly. A solo home run from Jonathan Schoop made things interesting; he followed that up later in the game with a three-run shot, followed by Eric Haase blasting a two-run bomb to give Detroit the lead.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be as Chicago would battle their way back to tie the game, and then walk it off in the bottom of the 9th. However, Hinch was proud of the effort his players put forth.

“Emotionally, you have to be able to handle the good and the bad and we had a little bit of both tonight,” Hinch said. “I’m proud of our fight. We gave ourselves a chance but we got beat up in a couple of areas tonight, physically.”

The Tigers and White Sox will get together later this afternoon at 2:10 PM EST.

– – Quotes via Chris McCosky of The Detroit News Link – –