AJ Hinch provides update on Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull

Detroit Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull left his start against the Chicago White Sox on June 4 and was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain.

He’s now set to begin his rehab process in Lakeland, FL. According to manager A.J. Hinch, Turnbull’s injury was muscular with no structural damage, though he’s yet to begin throwing.

“It’s hard because he’s not throwing a baseball yet,” Hinch said. “But he’ll do some rehab stuff. He’s going to see our people down there and begin the slow and steady progress of getting back. He’s doing fine. We’re just being ultra conservative with making sure that we don’t bring any more inflammation back into that forearm.”

Through nine starts in 2021, Turnbull sports a 2.88 ERA with 12 walks and 44 strikeouts in 50 innings played.

