A.J. Hinch Reacts to Contract Extension with Detroit Tigers: ‘I Love It Here’

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke publicly on Monday about his recently revealed contract extension, sharing heartfelt words about his connection to the city, the organization, and his belief in the team’s long-term vision.

The announcement, confirmed by Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, marks the second time the organization has extended Hinch’s contract since his hiring in 2021, a clear signal that the Tigers view him as a key pillar of their rebuild and future contention window.

“It Was an Immediate Yes”

Hinch didn’t hesitate when asked about his decision to sign on for more years in Detroit.

“I love it here and I love working with Scott,” Hinch said as quoted by the Detroit News. “This was the second time I was approached and asked for more and it’s an immediate yes for me. When you have an environment that both pushes you and satisfies you, I was thrilled.”

That “environment,” Hinch explained, is what keeps him motivated, a mix of challenge and trust from ownership and the front office that has allowed him to shape the Tigers’ culture from the ground up.

Keeping It Quiet

Hinch also revealed that the extension was finalized during the season, but both he and Harris wanted to keep the focus on the players and the team’s performance down the stretch.

“It’s hard to look at where you are personally in the middle of the season,” he said. “Which is why my one request and Scott’s one request was that we just do it and not talk about it. It’s about the players during the season, it’s about winning, and we had a lot of games left. We didn’t want to be a distraction.”

That mindset, one that prioritizes team success over personal recognition, is exactly what has made Hinch one of the most respected managers in baseball circles.

A Home in Michigan

Since arriving in Detroit, Hinch and his family have made the Motor City home, quite literally.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to be the manager of the Tigers,” Hinch said. “It’s a rewarding place to be. We’ve bought a home here. We live here the majority of the year and we continue to become more and more Michiganders as a family.”

The veteran manager also made sure to acknowledge the support he’s received from ownership and the front office.

“I am grateful for Chris (Ilitch, chairman and CEO), for Scott, for Jeff (Greenberg, general manager). All of us are on board to bring a World Series here. That’s why I want to be here.”

The Bottom Line

Hinch’s words reinforce what many around the league already know: he’s deeply invested in Detroit, not just as a baseball manager, but as part of the community. His leadership, paired with Harris’ disciplined front-office approach, has helped transform the Tigers from a rebuilding team into a legitimate contender in the American League Central.

As Hinch put it best, this isn’t just a job anymore.