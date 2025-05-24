Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch Sounds Off Following Miguel Cabrera Announcement

News that Miguel Cabrera will suit up for Tigres de Aragua in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) for the 2025-26 season has already sent a jolt of excitement through Detroit and Maracay alike. Now, Cabrera’s former skipper, A.J. Hinch, has weighed in—and his words echo what many fans feel:

“I think Miggy can do whatever he wants and should be celebrated,” said Hinch via the Detroit Free Press.“For him to stay connected in the game is a true blessing, both to our organization but also to the game globally.”

A quick refresher on Cabrera’s post-MLB journey

Timeline Milestone 2023 Retired after 21 MLB seasons; finished with 3,174 hits and 511 HR. May 2025 Accepted a role as Team Venezuela’s hitting coach for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. May 2025 Announced playing comeback with Tigres de Aragua for 2025-26 LVBP season.

The LVBP schedule (October–January) lets Cabrera play competitive games without conflicting with MLB duties or his upcoming WBC coaching role—making his return a perfect fit.

Why Hinch’s endorsement matters

Clubhouse credibility: Hinch managed Cabrera’s farewell seasons and understands the veteran’s influence on young hitters. Global ambassador: By praising Miggy’s decision, Hinch frames the move as good for baseball beyond Detroit—exactly in line with Cabrera’s own commitment to growing the game. Organizational ties: Even in retirement, Cabrera remains a special assistant with the Tigers. Staying sharp in Venezuela benefits him if he mentors prospects at spring training.

What to expect this winter

Designated-hitter reps three to four times a week, according to local reports.

three to four times a week, according to local reports. Fan frenzy in Maracay—Aragua’s ticket sales spiked within hours of his announcement.

in Maracay—Aragua’s ticket sales spiked within hours of his announcement. Mentorship in the dugout, as Cabrera balances playing duties with informal coaching of younger Venezuelan talents.

The Bottom Line

A.J. Hinch couldn’t have summed it up better: Miguel Cabrera should be “celebrated.” His winter comeback with Tigres de Aragua is more than nostalgia—it’s a chance for one of baseball’s greatest hitters to keep inspiring, teaching, and, yes, racking up a few more opposite-field singles. Whether you’re a Tigers faithful or simply a fan of the game, seeing Miggy back in the batter’s box is a blessing worth savoring.