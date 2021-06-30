AJ Hinch reacts to exclusive invitations given to Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene

Sharing is caring!

The future of the Detroit Tigers looks bright indeed.

Highly touted prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Green have both been selected to participate in the All-Star Futures Game in Denver on July 11 as part of the annual MLB All-Star game festivities. Torkelson has been hitting .290 with eight home runs, 37 RBIs, 29 walks and 27 strikeouts in 43 games split between High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie, while Greene features .284 batting average, seven doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 28 RBIs, 24 walks and 57 strikeouts – all with Erie.

For manager A.J. Hinch, it’s a high honor for both young players.

“It’s a great honor for them,” Hinch said Wednesday. “They will represent our organization very well. They’re two of our most highly touted prospects within the organization and outside the organization. A lot of people know about them and about their quick ascent up to Double A and potentially up to the big leagues at some point in the not so distant future.”

“We arguably could’ve had a couple other guys get to go,” Hinch continued “I know they only carry a couple guys per organization and try to spread it out, but (catcher) Dillon Dingler could have been there, as well. (Right-hander) Matt Manning could have been there had he been in the minor leagues.

“There’s just a lot of promise for our prospects. When they get the notoriety and attention and get to experience a big stage like the Futures Game, I’m very happy for them.”

Greene spoke about the difference in pitching that he’s seen since his promotion to Double-A.

“The pitching is definitely a lot better,” Greene said. “The pitchers are locating their pitches better. They’re not necessarily throwing harder, they’re just throwing three pitches for strikes and throwing offspeed in whatever count they want.

“It’s kind of a big difference, just because you never know what’s coming. You can’t really sit on a pitch or guess because they’re confident in all the pitches they’re throwing in whatever count. I feel like that’s the only thing — the pitchers being a lot better.”

– – Quotes via The Detroit Free Press Link – –