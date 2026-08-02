A.J. Hinch Shares Emotional Reaction to Tarik Skubal Trade

The Detroit Tigers had spent weeks living with the possibility that Tarik Skubal could be traded. When the deal finally came together Saturday night, preparation did little to soften the impact.

Detroit sent its ace to the Los Angeles Dodgers, ending Skubal’s remarkable rise from a ninth-round draft pick to one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers.

For A.J. Hinch, the emotions extended well beyond losing the first name in his rotation.

“We’ve been bracing for something like this to happen,” Hinch said via the Detroit News. “Even though we’ve been talking about it for a couple of months, it’s still tough when it becomes a reality. But these guys are pretty resilient.”

A.J. Hinch Praises Skubal’s Impact in Detroit

The news spread through Detroit’s clubhouse during Saturday’s game against the Athletics.

Hinch had not yet spoken with Skubal when he met with reporters after the Tigers’ 8-6 victory, but he did not need extra time to explain what the left-hander had meant to the organization.

“It’s been incredible to watch this guy rise to the top of the sport,” Hinch said. “He carried us a lot and I am forever grateful that our paths crossed. And for the things he did for this organization and the two playoff teams. His presence, his work ethic, his example, his dominance, there’s just so much to go through. But I am very grateful I was able to manage him for the time I did.”

Hinch’s words captured Skubal’s complete value.

The Tigers are not only losing an elite starter. They are losing the pitcher who set the tone every fifth day, modeled preparation for younger teammates and helped drive Detroit through two postseason runs.

His production will be difficult enough to replace. His influence inside the clubhouse may be even harder.

The Tigers Must Absorb the Loss Quickly

Baseball does not provide much time for reflection.

Detroit still had another game to play Sunday, and Hinch knew his players would have to process the departure of a close teammate while continuing their season.

“We have a lot of talent in that room,” Hinch said. “We’ve put together some pretty good baseball for a long time. Of course, a lot of people will question it because the team is not intact anymore after someone like Tarik is traded. But the fact of the matter is, we’ve got a game tomorrow. It moves on fast. We’ve got to sort through a lot of emotions and a lot of reality.”

That reality is impossible to ignore.

Skubal was the centerpiece of Detroit’s rotation and one of the most recognizable players in the organization. Every pitcher behind him now moves into a larger role, and the Tigers must prove the trade did not remove their competitive edge.

Hinch Refuses to Lower the Standard

The trade will lead to questions about Detroit’s direction, both for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Hinch acknowledged adjustments will be necessary. He also made it clear that losing Skubal does not excuse the Tigers from competing.

“But we have a good team,” Hinch said. “I continue to say that and I believe it. We’re going to need to make some adjustments, but the priorities, the standard and the push for the season doesn’t stop.”

That message now becomes Hinch’s challenge.

It is easy to maintain confidence when one of baseball’s best pitchers leads the rotation. Keeping that belief intact after he is traded will require leadership throughout the clubhouse.

The Tigers cannot replace Skubal with one player. They must find a way to absorb his innings, his presence and the confidence that came whenever he took the mound.

Bottom Line

A.J. Hinch watched Tarik Skubal develop into the best version of himself in Detroit.

His reaction to the trade reflected pride, gratitude and the harsh reality of losing a player who became central to everything the Tigers were building.

Hinch will remember Skubal’s dominance and the example he set. Now he must guide Detroit through the difficult part: proving the team’s standards did not leave for Los Angeles with its ace.