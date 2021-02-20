AJ Hinch reinforces Jake Rogers top priority with Detroit Tigers

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers have reported to Lakeland, FL for Spring Training, and the regular season is just around the corner.

As new team skipper A.J. Hinch sorts through the particulars of building his roster, one position of note for fans to watch is that of catcher. The team is still searching for their full-time solution to the position, and veteran Wilson Ramos is the latest to get a shot.

Of course, there is also Jake Rogers, whom the Tigers acquired from Houston as part of the Justin Verlander trade in 2017. He’ll be looking to earn a spot on the team after making exactly zero appearances for Detroit in 2020, and earn what will likely be a backup role.

He’s got some heavy competition, as Grayson Greiner, Dustin Garneau and Eric Haase are all on the 40-man roster.

However, Hinch wants to make things clear – Rogers won’t be seeing much playing time if he doesn’t make the most of his defense.

“I want him to know that he will lose playing time or lose his spot on this roster more because of what he does on defense. We have to continue to encourage and get the most out of him defensively. That’s his No. 1 priority,” Hinch said of Rogers.

Rogers will turn 26 in April and was once regarded as one of the top prospects within the organization.

– – Quote via Cody Stavenhagen Link – –