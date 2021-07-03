AJ Hinch releases result of Michael Fulmer’s visit with Dr. Meister

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers can breathe a sigh of relief as RHP Michael Fulmer will not need surgery on his shoulder.

On Saturday, Tigers manager AJ Hinch revealed that Fulmer’s visit with Dr. Keith Meister went well and that he will be able to return to the team following the All-Star break.

Michael Fulmer's visit with Dr. Keith Meister confirmed previous diagnosis of no shoulder issues, A.J. Hinch said. He's headed to Lakeland and is not expected back until after All-Star break. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 3, 2021