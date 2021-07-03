AJ Hinch releases result of Michael Fulmer’s visit with Dr. Meister

The Detroit Tigers can breathe a sigh of relief as RHP Michael Fulmer will not need surgery on his shoulder.

On Saturday, Tigers manager AJ Hinch revealed that Fulmer’s visit with Dr. Keith Meister went well and that he will be able to return to the team following the All-Star break.

