AJ Hinch reveals cool message he told Casey Mize

On Tuesday afternoon, second-year pitcher Casey Mize will make his first start of the 2021 season when the Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

Prior to the game, Tigers manager Casey Mize spoke to reporters and he revealed what he told Mize in advance of the game.

”I hope this is the last year I have to wait five games to get you in the game.”

