AJ Hinch says Detroit Tigers ‘moral fiber and character is really strong’ following dismal season

Another Detroit Tigers season is in the books following a 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Seattle Mariners, and things did not go as planned for manager, AJ Hinch.

Heading into the season, there were plenty of analysts who predicted that the Tigers would not only finish above .500 in 2022 but that they would make a run at a wild card playoff spot.

What did AJ Hinch say following the Detroit Tigers’ final game?

Following Wednesday’s finale against the Mariners, AJ Hinch spoke to reporters and he made it clear that you cannot define the character of a team by wins and losses.

“You can’t define the character of the team by its record,” Hinch said. “The results speak for themselves and it’s not good enough yet. But the moral fiber and character of this team is really strong. Our guys care. They put in the effort. We haven’t been productive, but that’s not a knock on them as men. We stuck together, which I take great pride in.”

Hinch says it’s a ‘new beginning’ for the Tigers

The Tigers have moved on from Al Avila and they have hired Scott Harris as their new President of Baseball Operations, which means changes are coming.

With a new President of Baseball Operations in place, AJ Hinch knows it’s a new beginning.

“It’s more of a new beginning,” he said. “I think everybody is curious about what change means. But I also think this last month has recaptured the joy in a lot of guys. Winning does that. Being competitive does that.

“And I think the curiosity of what comes next is very front and center.”

You can bet there will be plenty of changes before the 2023 season, not only to the roster but also to the coaching staff.