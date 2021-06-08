AJ Hinch says team is praying for 3B Jeimer Candelario, who is in bereavement

Sharing is caring!

Earlier today, news broke that Detroit Tigers 3B Jeimer Candelario was placed on the team’s bereavement list. In his stead, Isaac Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

For those unfamiliar with MLB rules, a player that’s been place on the bereavement list is required to miss a minimum of three games and can miss up to seven games.

Manager A.J. Hinch shed some light on the situation, saying that Candelario phoned him early this morning with the news that he had to return to his homeland of the Dominican Republic.

“Jeimer got in touch with me in the really early hours of the morning to let me know that something had happened in his family,” Hinch said Tuesday. “He hopped on a plane and did go to the Dominican Republic to be with his family.

Candelario has been one of the more consistent bats in Detroit’s lineup, having launched four home runs and 18 RBI with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .717 through 57 games.

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press Link – –