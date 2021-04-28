AJ Hinch says the team has Miguel Cabrera’s back

Sharing is caring!

It’s safe to say that Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera took issue with what he took as accusations from the Chicago White Sox that his team was engaged in sign stealing. He was seen jawing with Chicago’s Nick Madrigal during the 6th inning while Robbie Grossman was on second base.

During a Zoom media meeting earlier today, Cabrera let several expletives fly while asserting that “We don’t play that game”.

For manager A.J. Hinch, he wasn’t aware of any controversy until Cabrera’s comments went public.

“Miggy talks to a lot of guys when he plays so it was hard to distinguish what was going on, but I didn’t think anything of it until until today when you guys asked him the question and then obviously I got the update,” Hinch said. “Miggy’s got a big voice and he had an opinion about it, and I think players should handle that stuff.”

“Miggy said his piece,” Hinch said, “and we’ll have Miggy’s back, for sure.”

Meanwhile, White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he believes that Cabrera has earned the benefit of the doubt and that he believes him if he says there weren’t any shenanigans happening.

