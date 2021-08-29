AJ Hinch says Tigers are fighting through ‘a lull’ after latest setback

The Detroit Tigers weren’t able to draw on any late inning magic this afternoon, dropping their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays by a 2-1 final score. With the setback, the Tigers have now only scored 20 runs in their past eight games.

For manager AJ Hinch, the team is battling what he calls “a lull”.

“It’s a tough league, there’s good pitching,” Hinch said. “They did a good job against us.”

“We’re competing and doing the best we can and fight through a little but of a lull, but they come in different ways. Guys are putting up good at-bats.”

Of course, one of today’s main storylines was the return of LHP Matthew Boyd, who returned after landing on the IL in mid-June with a triceps issue.

“I thought getting Matthew Boyd healthy and competing was positive,” Hinch said. “This is the most he’s had to exert – the energy, adrenaline, the pitch count, especially in the 1st inning.”

“I’m proud of him, happy he’s rehabbed back, and I’m looking forward to his next start.”

Boyd struck out five Jays batters while tossing 71 total pitches on the afternoon.

The Tigers will next take on the Minnesota Twins Monday afternoon in a re-scheduled rainout from last month.

