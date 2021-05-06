AJ Hinch says Tigers aren’t completing plays after latest loss

Sharing is caring!

The struggling Detroit Tigers offense showed signs of life against the Boston Red Sox, scoring nine runs on 14 hits. However, the outcome was a familiar and disappointing one – a loss.

Detroit was felled by Boston 12-9 this afternoon at Fenway Park, dropping their overall record to 9-23, good for worst in the Majors.

Manager A.J. Hinch summed it up in rather concise terms following the game.

“I mean, we just didn’t complete the plays,” manager AJ Hinch said.

It seems to be one thing or another that gets in Detroit’s way of being able to string together consistent performances. If it isn’t the offense, it’s the defense. Or committing errors. Or a combination of all three. This afternoon, Detroit surrendered seven unearned runs thanks to four errors.

“In a game like this, that was all over the map and there were a lot of different things going on, any extra opportunity you give always feels like it’s going to come back to bite you a little bit,” Hinch said.

A Jeimer Candelario fielding error followed by a wild pitch from reliever Gregory Soto opened the door for Boston to retake the lead, from which they never looked back.

“As a pitcher, your reaction off the ball is going to be pretty quick, especially if it’s soft contact and you can get to it,” Hinch said about Soto. “That one, I think the moment got a little bit to him, where it was so big. He got off the mound super quick, may not have known where Jeimer was. I’m not sure if they communicated back and forth, but it obviously created some traffic that should’ve been a relatively easy play for Jeimer.”

The Tigers return home to begin a nine game homestead that kicks off Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –