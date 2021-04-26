AJ Hinch says Tigers don’t need to be galvanized after sweep by Royals

Sharing is caring!

The sad story just won’t seem to end.

The Detroit Tigers were swept in their four game series this afternoon, dropping a 3-2 decision at Comerica Park to the Kansas City Royals.

They’ve now lost 10 of their last 11 games while scoring a combined 20 runs.

Their record now stands at 7-16, their worst start to a campaign since the dreadful 2003 season.

They couldn’t take advantage of an Akil Baddoo triple to lead off the 8th inning, squandering their next three at-bats to leave him stranded.

“It’s tough”, manager A.J. Hinch said. “In a close game like that you want to take advantage of the opportunities you have. We had more opportunities today than what we had in previous games which is encouraging.

But it’s tough not to score a guy from third base with less than two outs.”

The Tigers will move on to the south side of Chicago for a series against the White Sox. What can they do to improve their fortunes?

“This group doesn’t need to be galvanized,” Hinch said. “We just need to push and stay positive and find a way to be productive. Obviously that’d be more fun.”