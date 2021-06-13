AJ Hinch says ‘We got dominated’ after Tigers earn only 1 hit vs. Chicago

Sharing is caring!

Sometimes, it’s just not your day. Or series.

The Detroit Tigers were swept by the Chicago White Sox this afternoon, falling by a 4-1 final score. But it was the performance of White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon that had everyone talking.

Rodon surrendered a single hit Sunday afternoon, only allowing Detroit’s Eric Haase to reach 1st base. Afterwards, manager A.J. Hinch was frank.

“He was really good,” Hinch said. “Probably as good of a left-handed starting pitcher as we’ve seen all year. He’s been dominant across the league, but especially today. He was overpowering. We couldn’t really get anything started against him. He dominated us.”

Rodon took a no-hitter into the 7th inning before Westland native Haase broke up his shot at history.

“He was executing, and he was on today,” Haase said. “Just to be able to grind out that at-bat. I think it was eight pitches before he finally threw something over the plate. Even then, it was a one-hand, hit it where they aren’t kind of deal. Obviously, happy that it fell.”

Had Rodon been able to complete the no-no, it would have marked the 1st time since Sept. 29, 2013 that Detroit failed to get a hit.

The Tigers now travel to the midwest for a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals that will begin tomorrow night from Kauffman Stadium.

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press Link – –