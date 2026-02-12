A.J. Hinch Details Meeting That Brought Framber Valdez to Detroit

The Detroit Tigers didn’t waste much time making noise once Spring Training opened in Lakeland, Florida.

As pitchers and catchers reported to TigerTown, manager A.J. Hinch and President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris addressed the organization’s biggest offseason move, signing left-hander Framber Valdez to a three-year, $115 million contract. And while the dollars are eye-catching, the comments from both leaders made one thing clear: this signing was about far more than money.

A.J. Hinch on Valdez’s Journey

Hinch has a long history with Valdez, and that relationship played a major role in Detroit’s pursuit. Speaking from Lakeland, Hinch reflected on how far Valdez has come since entering professional baseball.

“He’s come from the bottom up,” Hinch said via the Detroit Free Press. “A lot of people doubted him from his signing date all the way to getting him to the big leagues, and then he’s flourished into one of the best pitchers in baseball. So that meeting for me was, you know, to see how his life’s changed, see how his family’s doing, see what’s interesting to him in terms of the team he was about to choose and lay out our team. What he would mean to this team if he signed here. So had a good meal with them, spent a few hours with them, and talked a little bit about old times, but a lot about what’s ahead.”

That last part — what’s ahead — is where the Tigers see Valdez fitting into the big picture.

What’s Ahead for Detroit?

Valdez brings immediate stability to a rotation that has often struggled to consistently cover innings. He has thrown at least 175 innings in each of the past four seasons, something few pitchers in baseball can claim in the modern era.

That durability changes everything. It protects the bullpen, creates predictability in the rotation, and allows the Tigers to avoid scrambling for outs over a long season. It’s the type of reliability Detroit has been searching for as it tries to move from rebuilding to contending.

Scott Harris: “Adding a Winner”

Scott Harris emphasized that Valdez’s impact goes beyond raw production. To Harris, the Tigers added someone who has already proven he can thrive under pressure.

“Framber has been elite in so many ways,” Harris said. “He’s pitched on the biggest stages. The lights have never been too bright for him, and he has won a ton in his career. This organization is all about winning and adding a winner like Framber Valdez instantly elevates our entire organization, it elevates our rotation and elevates our entire team.”

One of Baseball’s Best

Hinch echoed that sentiment again when asked to summarize what Valdez brings to Detroit.

“He’s flourished into one of the best pitchers in baseball,” Hinch said.

That belief is central to why the Tigers made such a significant financial commitment. Valdez isn’t a gamble on upside or a short-term stopgap. He’s a proven ace entering the rotation with expectations, both internal and external.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers didn’t just add an arm; they added an identity piece.

With Framber Valdez, Detroit gains durability, postseason experience, and a pitcher who has already shown he can handle the spotlight. As Hinch and Harris made clear from Lakeland, this signing reflects an organization that believes it’s ready to win, and ready to back that belief with action.